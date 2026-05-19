9 ministries of the Iraqi government are managed in a supervisory manner

According to Kurdpress, on Thursday, May 14, 2026, the House of Representatives of Iraq convened a meeting with the presence of 270 representatives and presidents and leaders of political parties and currents and gave a vote of confidence to the cabinet of "Ali Zaidi" and his 14 ministers.

In this meeting, the candidates of a number of ministries could not get the vote of confidence of the representatives and were rejected; The candidates for several other ministries had not been announced yet.

According to what the Iraqi media has published, by the order of Ali Zaidi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, the necessary decisions were made regarding the administration of the ministries whose ministers have not been identified and their leadership was assigned as follows:

1- The Ministries of the Interior and Defense: they are managed by Ali Zaidi himself, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

2- Ministry of Planning: its supervision was entrusted to Faleh Sari, Minister of Finance.

3- Ministry of Science and Higher Education: its supervision was entrusted to "Abdul Hossein Mousavi", Minister of Health.

4- Ministry of Housing and Urban Development: its supervision was assigned to Fawad Hossein, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

5- Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs: its supervision was assigned to Justice Minister Khaled Shawani.

6- Ministry of Sports and Youth: its supervision was entrusted to "Mohammed Nouri Ahmed", Minister of Industry.

7- Ministry of Immigration: its supervision was entrusted to Mothani Al-Tamimi, Minister of Water Resources.

8- The Ministry of Culture: its supervision was assigned to Sarwa Abdul Wahid, Minister of Environment.