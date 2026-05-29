Sadr's decision is an important step for the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government

According to Kurdpress, Moqtada Sadr, the leader of the Sadr movement, announced in a recent decision that the military branch affiliated to his movement, Saraya al-Salam, is completely separated from the political structure of this movement and will be placed under the direct command of the Iraqi government. An action that has been welcomed by the Iraqi government.

Moqtada Sadr announced in an official statement that this decision was taken "in order to protect the public interests of Iraq and to keep the country away from the existing risks and challenges". According to this statement, all the forces of "Saraya al-Salam" should be under the direct command of the government and the general command of the Iraqi armed forces.

Sadr also emphasized about the institutions and civil departments related to "Saraya al-Salam" that these departments should be transferred to the "Albanian al-Morsus" project; A project with a religious and social nature, whose activity must be completely civil and away from any military manifestations.

The leader of the Sadr movement clarified that the activities of these institutions should not be accompanied by carrying weapons, wearing military uniforms, or having military headquarters and symbols, so that the military face is removed from these structures.

In another part of his message, Moqtada al-Sadr addressed Hashd al-Shaabi and other Iraqi armed groups and announced: "It is necessary to distance yourself from party and tribal orders." He also asked all armed groups to hand over their weapons to the government. A position that Sadr has emphasized many times in the past years and considered it necessary to stabilize the authority of the Iraqi government.

Meanwhile, Ali Zaidi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, welcomed Moqtada Sadr's decision in a statement, describing it as a "national and responsible position".

Zaidi announced that the joining of Saraya Al-Salam forces to the official structure of the government and placing them under the General Command of the Armed Forces is a sign of supporting government institutions and strengthening the rule of law in Iraq.

He also emphasized that this action is an important step to strengthen internal stability, establish the principle of arms monopoly in the hands of the government, and support the Iraqi security forces in performing their national and legal duties.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces further called on other armed groups to take the same national and responsible approach and operate under the umbrella of the government and official institutions. Because according to him, "the government is the only legal authority to possess weapons and enforce the law."

In the end, Zaidi pointed out that the current situation in Iraq requires unity of efforts, giving priority to national interests, maintaining the country's unity and strengthening citizens' trust in legal and government institutions.