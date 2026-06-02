We accept our shortcomings and are looking for reform and change

According to Kurdpress, the political office of the Kurdistan Justice Party announced in a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of this movement: "Declaring the existence of the Justice Party was an important and necessary step for the continuation of the caravan that was the result of years of effort, vigilance and sacrifice of dozens of religious scholars, thousands of peshmerga who sacrificed their lives, the blood of dear martyrs, tireless staff, faithful youth and honorable sisters."

This statement continues: "Although Jamaat Adalat has gone through many difficult stages since the announcement of its existence, but if it were not for the grace of God and then the will of the members and sympathizers, it would not have been easy to pass through those difficult circumstances."

The political office of Jamaat Adalat emphasized: "Political activity is not without flaws and we also see our shortcomings and mistakes well." With God's support, we will continue the process of reforms, changes, collective work and advancement of this proud caravan, and we will use all our strength in the path of the success of the congregation of justice and public interests.

In another part of this statement, it is stated: "Just as we were present in the bastion of right in the past, in the future we will remain in the same bastion we believe in with more strength and power, and we will continue to be a part of the process of change, cleansing, reforming and organizing the state of our society."

The political office of Jamaat Adalat also announced: "Once again, we emphasize our loyalty and compassion towards the tireless cadres and our friends, and we consider ourselves the servants of this caravan and concerned about the compassionate cadres of Jamaat Adalat." We pray that God will help and support everyone and give us the ability to continue this path."

Jamaat Adalat Kurdistan (former name: Jamaat-e-Islami Kurdistan) is an Islamic movement in the Kurdistan Region that was founded in May 2001 under the leadership of Ali Bapir.