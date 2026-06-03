New details of backroom deals with PKK leaders

According to Kurdpress, at the same time as the talks and consultations related to the so-called "Turkey without terrorism" process continue, unofficial reports indicate the drafting of a new legal package to determine the status of members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

According to a report published by a newspaper close to the "Turkey" government, the government and the Justice and Development Party are considering an 8-9-article framework law that may be presented to the parliament before the start of the summer vacation of the parliament on July 15.

According to this newspaper, in the days leading up to Eid al-Adha, calls and discussions were held between Turkish security institutions and the actors present in the Amrali and Qandil axis, and the PKK also made suggestions about the road map and timetable for the implementation of the process.

One of the most important axes of the discussed draft is determining the legal status of the members of this organization after disarmament. According to this report, it is supposed to specify in the text of the law which people can benefit from legal facilities, how the judicial process of cases will be, and a distinction will be made between people who participated in criminal actions and those who were merely members of the organization.

In this framework, it is possible that people who want to benefit from this mechanism will only have the opportunity to apply for a limited period of time. Justice and Development Party sources talk about setting a deadline of about one year; This means that PKK members must lay down their weapons and return to Türkiye within one year to be subject to the new regulations.

The mentioned report also indicates that there is a different scenario on the table for the senior staff of the organization. Estimates show that a significant part of about 200 high-ranking members of the PKK, as well as thousands of members of this organization, will probably prefer to stay in third countries instead of returning to Turkey. For this reason, in the first phase of the plan's implementation, the focus will be on people who were members of the organization but did not have a direct role in criminal cases and violent actions.

At the same time, one of the most controversial parts of this plan comes back to the issue of political activity. According to this report, the requests made by the People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party) to remove the obstacles to the political activity of the people involved in this process, have not been welcomed by the ruling party.

Sources close to the Justice and Development Party say that in the considered scenario, people who return to Turkey within the framework of this process will be under judicial supervision for a period of time, and in addition, they will be banned from political activity for five years.

It should be noted that none of these cases have been officially confirmed by the Turkish government and the details raised are limited to media speculations and quotes from sources close to the government. However, the publication of this information can be seen as the first tangible signs of the formation of the legal framework of a process that began about a year and a half ago with new contacts between the Turkish government and Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the PKK, and has now entered the stage of discussing the future of the organization's forces.