The integration process in the Syrian army is positive, but it is progressing slowly

According to Kordpress, "Abu Umar Adelbi", the commander of the Northern Democratic Brigade of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced that the negotiations and consultations for the joining of these forces to the structure of the Syrian army continue in a positive atmosphere, but the practical implementation of this process is still going slower than expected. He also called for expediting the release of detained forces and completing the process of military integration.

According to Rodav Network, "Abu Omer Adelbi", the commander of the Democratic Forces of the North of the SDF, in a conversation about the latest developments related to the integration of these forces into the Syrian military structure, announced the holding of several meetings with the officials of the Syrian interim government.

He stated that in the past months, several meetings were held with the representatives of the interim government of Syria, and in the last meeting, Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the SDF, was present. According to Adelbi, all parties want the process to succeed, but the implementation of agreements on the ground is still not progressing at the desired speed.

"There is a common political will to advance the integration process, but in some cases, especially in Haskeh and Qamishlo regions, progress is slower than expected," Adelbi said.

He emphasized that the northern democratic forces have not opposed the principle of forming a single national army in Syria from the beginning and have always supported a solution based on the participation of all Syrians in government institutions.

The commander of the Northern Democratic Forces noted that the success of the integration process requires faster practical actions, increased mutual trust and real participation of all parties in building the future of Syria.

He added that in the current situation of the region and the rapid developments in the Middle East, the Syrian government should follow the process of integrating the forces more quickly in order to provide the basis for the formation of an inclusive and unified national army.

Adelbi also stated that the integration of the military and security forces in the framework of a government and a national army will help to strengthen the stability, security and sovereignty of Syria.

In another part of his speech, this military commander addressed the issue of detained forces and announced that 13 members of the Democratic Forces of the North have been released so far.

He said: "The people we are talking about are not prisoners of war, but those who have been detained at checkpoints or under different circumstances simply because they are members of the SDF."

According to Adelbi, currently around 9 people are still in custody and their cases have been sent to the Asayesh command for follow-up and release.

He expressed hope that these people will be released in the near future.

Adelbi stated that the most important demands of the forces under his command are to complete the process of releasing the detainees, accelerate the integration of the forces, and strengthen trust-building measures between different parties.

He also called for the prevention of repeated arrests of people based on political tendencies or previous memberships and said that solving these cases will play an important role in strengthening national stability and solidarity in Syria.

In his assessment of the current situation in Syria, the commander of the Northern Democratic Forces said that the country is faced with a historic opportunity to overcome years of conflict and move towards stability and reconstruction.

Referring to the existing economic, service and security problems, he emphasized that dialogue and understanding between Syrians can provide a basis for overcoming past crises.

Adelbi noted that the future of Syria should be based on territorial unity, participation of all ethnic groups and groups, respect for the country's cultural and ethnic diversity, and the integrity of military and security institutions.

In the end, he asked all sections and groups of the Syrian society, especially the Kurdish people, to take steps to build a safe, stable and common future for all Syrian citizens by maintaining their political and social unity.