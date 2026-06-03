3 June 2026 - 18:03

Bafel Talabani praised Qais Khazali's position regarding the disarmament of Asaib Ahl al-Haq

Bafel Talabani praised Qais Khazali's position regarding the disarmament of Asaib Ahl al-Haq

Iraq and Kurdistan Region Service - Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, welcomed the recent position of Qais Khazali regarding the disarmament of the right-wing groups, and considered this approach as a step towards strengthening government institutions, consolidating national unity and increasing stability in Iraq.

According to Kurdpress, he said in a statement: "I am very grateful and appreciative of my brother Sheikh Qais Khazali's position in supporting and strengthening the structure of the Iraqi government and its institutions.

At this critical stage, such responsible, courageous and patriotic positions will strengthen national unity and deepen trust among Iraqis, and it is also an important step towards realizing our common dreams to provide a more stable, peaceful and developed future for our country.

News ID 160905

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