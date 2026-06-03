Bafel Talabani praised Qais Khazali's position regarding the disarmament of Asaib Ahl al-Haq

According to Kurdpress, he said in a statement: "I am very grateful and appreciative of my brother Sheikh Qais Khazali's position in supporting and strengthening the structure of the Iraqi government and its institutions.

At this critical stage, such responsible, courageous and patriotic positions will strengthen national unity and deepen trust among Iraqis, and it is also an important step towards realizing our common dreams to provide a more stable, peaceful and developed future for our country.