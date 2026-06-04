Ambiguity in the Kurdistan Region's Domestic Revenues; A Gap of 300 Billion Dinars Between the Statistics

According to Kurdistan Press, while the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Finance Minister announced the region’s domestic revenue last month at 110 billion dinars, a political figure close to the Patriotic Position Movement said the region’s domestic revenue exceeds 400 billion dinars on a monthly basis.

According to Awat Sheikh Janab, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Finance Minister, the region’s domestic revenue in 2026 was as follows:

January: 150 billion dinars

February: 180 billion dinars

March: 86 billion dinars

April: 106 billion dinars

May: 110 billion dinars

In contrast, Ali Hamasaleh, head of the Patriotic Position Movement, wrote on his personal page that the revenue from the region’s border crossings alone is 140 billion dinars per month.

He also announced that the revenue from the traffic and transit sector last year averaged 55 billion dinars per month, and the monthly revenue from the electricity sector was close to 90 billion dinars.

Citing these figures, Ali Hamasaleh claimed that the Kurdistan Region’s domestic revenue is more than 400 billion dinars per month.