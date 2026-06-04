Kurdistan Social Democrats Reject Joining Democratic Party or Patriotic Union

According to Kurdistan Press, the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party has finalized its decision on its sole representative in the Kurdistan Parliament and is ruling out joining either of the two main poles of power.

A high-ranking source in the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party told Panjra that Mohammad Haji Mahmoud has officially conveyed the party’s position to both the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

According to the source, he emphasized that the party’s representative in parliament will not join either of the two parties.

The source also added that Mohammad Haji Mahmoud had told senior officials of the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party: “Our representative will not side with any of you against the other.”

According to the source, the Kurdistan Social Democratic Party will remain a neutral force and will not take any steps to escalate the differences until the Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union reach a final agreement on the disputed issues.