Özel on Bribery and Election Violation Charges

According to Kurdistan Press, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office has sent two legal cases against Özgür Özel, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), and Vali Ağbaba, a member of the party's parliament, to the Ankara Prosecutor's Office, declaring them incompetent. The cases include allegations of bribery in the process of determining the Antalya mayoral candidate and allegations of involvement in irregularities at the 38th CHP Congress.

According to Cumhuriyet, the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office announced that since both defendants are members of parliament, the legal authority to investigate these cases falls within the jurisdiction of the Ankara Prosecutor's Office. For this reason, the cases have been transferred to the Parliamentarians' Crime Investigation Office of the Ankara Prosecutor's Office with the issuance of a ruling of incompetence.

One of the files sent to Ankara concerns allegations regarding the process of reintroducing Muhyiddin Bocak, the detained mayor of Antalya Metropolitan Municipality, as a CHP candidate in the 2024 local elections.

According to the prosecutor's statement, during the investigation conducted in Antalya, some witnesses, as well as Muhyiddin Bocak and Mustafa Gökhan Bocak, claimed within the framework of the "statements effective in the detection of a crime" regulation that Özgür Özel requested money from Muhyiddin Bocak through Vali Ağbaba at various times and that the requested amounts were delivered.

The prosecutor's office stated that these allegations, together with some communication data and statements in the file, could legally form the basis for preparing a legal case against the two MPs.

The second case concerns the investigation into the 38th Congress of the Republican People's Party in November 2023, the congress in which Özgür Özel defeated Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to become the party's chairman.

The Istanbul Prosecutor's Office announced that during the examination of the mobile phones of some of the defendants arrested in other cases, as well as based on some statements made, evidence and allegations were obtained that indicate the possibility of illegally influencing the will of the Congress representatives and interfering in the voting process.

The prosecutor's office's statement stated that allegations were made about attempting to direct the votes of the Congress representatives, interfering in the internal election process of the party, and committing acts contrary to the Turkish Political Parties Law.

By transferring these two cases to Ankara, the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's Office will examine whether the available documents are sufficient to prepare an indictment or request to lift the parliamentary immunity of Özgür Özel and Vali Ağbaba.

These days, the internal crisis of the CHP over the so-called "absolute annulment" case and the legitimacy of the 38th Congress continues, and judicial pressures against the party's leaders and managers have become one of the most important axes of political conflict in Turkey.

It is worth noting that Özgür Özel has previously faced dozens of legal cases and requests for parliamentary prosecution, and according to Turkish media reports, 56 legal cases have been sent to parliament against him so far.