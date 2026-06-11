28 council members of the People's Republican Party resigned

According to Kordpress, in the continuation of the internal conflicts of the Republican People's Party of Turkey (CHP) after the court ruling on the leadership of the party, 28 members of the party council who support Özgur Ozel resigned en masse. Ozel's supporters say that this action was taken with the aim of forcing the party to hold an extraordinary congress within the next 45 days, and from now on, the party council has no authority to decide on any issue other than holding the congress.

The administrative and legal crisis in the Republican People's Party of Türkiye (CHP) entered a new phase. 28 members of the Party Council (PM) who support Özel have resigned following the escalation of tensions between Özgur Ozel's supporters and the returning administration led by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

These resignations took place while the party council was supposed to meet on Thursday at the CHP headquarters. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who has returned to head the party after the court ruling, had previously announced that the new party congress will begin with this meeting.

According to Article 24 Paragraph 3 of the CHP Constitution, if the number of members of the party council after the replacement of alternate members reaches less than two-thirds of the original members, the party chairman is obliged to hold a congress within 45 days to elect a new council. The party council normally has 60 members, and reducing the number of members to less than 40 is considered a necessary condition for holding an extraordinary congress.

Supporters of Özgur Ozel have announced that with the resignation of 28 members out of a total of 57 active members of the party council, the number of members has decreased to 29, and as a result, both the party council and its elected central executive board have been de facto recognized.

Zeinel Amre, the spokesperson of the elected management of Özgur Ozel, said in response to these developments that the party is facing one of the biggest crises in Türkiye's political history. He claimed that the vote on the leadership of the party was the result of a political process against the CHP, and Özel's supporters initially planned to attend the party council meeting and convince the members to approve holding an extraordinary congress.

Referring to the referral of nine figures close to Ozgur Özel to the party's disciplinary board in order to expel them from the CHP, Amre said: "After this action, we decided to use our legal authority. "According to the constitution, when the members of the party council are reduced to less than the quorum, this body will fall and an extraordinary congress must be held."

He emphasized: "There is no exception under the title of "invalidity" in the party's constitution. From this point onwards, not holding the congress is a violation. "They can no longer take any decision except to take the party to the Congress."

The spokesperson of the pro-Ozel movement also asked the Supreme Court and judicial institutions of Türkiye to make a final decision as soon as possible on the case related to the status of the party's leadership.

These developments occurred after the management appointed after the court ruling yesterday referred nine members close to Ozgur Özel to the disciplinary board with a request for "definite dismissal". A move that, according to Ozel's supporters, upset the balance in the party council and led to mass resignations.

With the number of party councilors reduced below the legal quorum, the CHP is now expected to move towards an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks; A congress that can determine the final task of the competition for the leadership of the largest opposition party of the Turkish government.