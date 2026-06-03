Reasons for Dismissal of Appeal to CHP's Congressional Repeal Case

According to Kurdpress, the Supreme Election Council of Türkiye (YSK) published the reasons for rejecting the request of the Republican People's Party (CHP) regarding the controversial case of canceling the congress of this party. This institution has declared that it does not have the authority to enter into the judgments issued by the legal courts and the authority to review this case is the Supreme Court (Yargitay).

The Supreme Election Council of Türkiye (YSK) published the text of its legal argument regarding the rejection of the opposition of the Republican People's Party (CHP) to the annulment of the party's congress.

This protest was raised after the 36th branch of the Ankara Court of Appeals issued a controversial ruling in May, voting to "absolutely nullify" the 38th CHP Congress and some related decisions; A verdict that has become one of the most important political crises in Türkiye in recent weeks.

Explaining the reasons for rejecting CHP's request, the Supreme Election Council stated that the disputed issue is related to congresses and assemblies that have been held before, and the case is not related to a current or ongoing election process.

In the text of this argument, it is stated: "The decision of the appeals court is not related to the congress or assembly that is being held, but to the congresses and assemblies that have been held before. Therefore, at this stage, there is no decision taken by the Supreme Election Council to manage or continue the electoral process.

This institution also emphasized that it is not the authority to review or deal with the judgments of legal courts and it does not have the legal authority to implement or cancel such judgments.

According to YSK's explanations, the judgment issued by the Court of Appeal can be reviewed in the Supreme Court of Turkey (Yargitay) and the path of legal objection will continue from that authority.

Earlier, the People's Republican Party had submitted a petition to the Supreme Election Council, demanding that the "absolute annulment" ruling be invalidated. The CHP had argued in the petition that the ruling issued by the Ankara Court of Appeal was legally and executively unenforceable and should not affect the validity of the Extraordinary Congress and the party's current management structure.

The party also demanded the validation of the official certificates issued after the 2025 extraordinary congress and the continuation of the legitimacy of the elected members of the party.

The Supreme Election Council rejected this request on May 22, but announced that it would publish the detailed reasons for its decision in the following days.

The so-called "absolute annulment" case goes back to the 38th Congress of the People's Republican Party in 2023; A congress in which Özgur Ozel became the chairman of the party after defeating Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Opponents of the results of that congress claim violations in the voting process and have demanded that all the results and decisions resulting from it be declared invalid.

This case has now become the most important internal challenge of the CHP, and its final fate is largely tied to the decision of the Turkish Supreme Court; The body that has to decide on the registered objections to the ruling of the Court of Appeal.