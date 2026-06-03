Ozel's new disclosure; In prison, Imamoglu was offered the leadership of the CHP

According to Kordpress, the leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Özgur Ozel, in his latest statements about the internal crisis of the party, claimed that during the imprisonment of Mayor Akram Imamoğlu in Istanbul prison, he was offered to take over the leadership of the party in order to remove Özgur Ozel. Özel also emphasized the necessity of holding the congress and warned that ignoring the demand of the social body of the CHP could lead to a deeper crisis in this party.

Özel, in his latest statements about the internal crisis of this party, claimed that during the arrest of Akram Imamoğlu, he was offered to take over the leadership of the party in order to remove Özgur Özel.

According to the report of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, Özel, in a meeting with journalists in the Turkish Parliament, once again discussed the case of canceling the party congress and emphasized the need to hold the congress as soon as possible.

Referring to the opposition of the movement close to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the holding of the congress, Ozel said that there are various ways to end this crisis, and if there is the necessary political will, it is possible to quickly move towards the holding of the congress.

Criticizing what he described as the coordination between the "management caused by the annulment order" and the government, he said: "The government says it has no involvement in this case, but at the same time the Ministry of Justice defends this process. "If there really is a will to solve the crisis, the way to do it is to hold a congress."

The deposed CHP leader also called for the announcement of the decision of the Supreme Court as soon as possible, referring to the judicial process of the Congress case.

In another part of his speech, Ozel emphasized the role of public opinion in political developments and said: "You can't do politics against the will of the society. Before the congress, I said that the problem of CHP is trying to do something against the will of the social body. In the end, it is public opinion and the street that wins. "Whoever stands against the flow of society will be a loser."

The CHP leader also revealed details of his conversations with Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after losing the 2023 presidential election.

He said that after the election, he suggested to Kılıçdaroğlu that the party congress be held as soon as possible and the path of change in the CHP be opened. According to Özel, Kılıçdaroğlu did not have a clear idea of ​​the level of dissatisfaction in the party at that time.

Özel added: "At that time, I told Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu that if you announce that you will not be a candidate for the party presidency and open the way for change, I will not be a candidate for any position for five years and I will be by your side. But I warned that if change does not happen, the party will face a crisis."

In the most controversial part of his speech, Ozel addressed the situation of Akram Imamoglu, the suspended mayor of Istanbul.

He claimed that during the period when Imamoglu was in prison, some people tried to create a rift between him and the current leadership of the party.

The CHP leader said: "Ekram Imamoglu was repeatedly suggested to ally with Kemal Kilicdaroglu by abandoning Özgur Özel. "Even when he was in prison, he was offered the chairmanship of the party."

Ozel also criticized some figures close to the new administration due to the "absolute annulment" verdict and said that while they supported Imamoglu when he was arrested, now the same people are repeating the narratives of media close to the government against him.

The deposed leader of the People's Republican Party warned that the continuation of the current situation and ignoring the demand of supporters to hold a congress could deepen the rift within the party.

He said: "Some thought that the protests would subside during Eid, but today the anger and dissatisfaction among the supporters of the party has increased even more. "If this process continues, wounds will be created that will be very difficult to heal."

It should be noted that the CHP's internal crisis has entered a new phase after the court's decision on the case known as "absolute annulment of Congress". This case goes back to the 38th Party Congress in 2023; A congress in which Özgur Ozel became the chairman of the party after defeating Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.