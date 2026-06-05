Barzani and the Turkish ambassador emphasized on resolving differences

According to Kurdpress, according to a statement from Barzani's headquarters, the Turkish ambassador appreciated the Kurdistan Region's policy in keeping itself away from regional tensions and conflicts and stressed that the region has tried not to be a part of regional conflicts, despite the efforts to drag it into crises as well as the continuation of attacks and bombings

In this meeting, the situation in Iraq after the formation of the government, the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, as well as the relations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and other Iraqi political currents were discussed.

Both sides expressed hope that efforts to solve problems and differences through dialogue and coordination in different fields will continue.

Barzani and the Turkish ambassador also discussed the results of the recent visit of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to Türkiye and emphasized the development of relations and friendship between the two sides.

According to this statement, the internal situation of the Kurdistan region and the necessary steps to return the political process to the normal path were among the main axes of this meeting.