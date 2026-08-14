"Final Check" files complaint against Patriotic Position leader

According to KurdPress, Raheel Jalil, the lawyer for the "Final Check" company, announced in a press conference that the company denies all the accusations made by Ali Hama Saleh and will file a legal complaint against him.

He denied any connection between the "Final Check" company and the office of Qobad Talabani, the deputy prime minister of the Kurdistan Region, and said: "We have no connection with the office of Qobad Talabani.»

Raheel Jalil also called the figures put forward by Ali Hama Saleh “imaginary” and explained that $20 is charged for inspecting 200 locks, not for inspecting each lock.

The lawyer for the “Final Check” company continued: “If Ali Hama Saleh’s goal from these pressures is to receive a share or royalty, we will not pay such an amount to any individual or party and we will not submit to any pressure.”

Earlier, Ali Hama Saleh, a member of the Kurdistan Parliament, had claimed on his personal page that the “Final Check” company was affiliated with Qobad Talabani’s office and had earned tens of millions of dollars through the inspection of gas pipes and tanks; a claim that has now been denied by the company.