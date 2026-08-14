Hand over your weapons or we will confront you

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi has warned the country's armed groups that the Iraqi government will be ready to confront them if they continue to refuse to hand over their weapons.

Two Iraqi political sources told AFP that Zaidi had informed political leaders of his readiness to "confront" and "confront" groups that depend on his weapons if they refuse to cooperate after the deadline.An Iraqi security official also announced that Baghdad's communication with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps regarding armed groups and limiting their weapons under the control of the Iraqi government continues at a high level.

On the other hand, Nechirvan Barzani, the president of the Kurdistan Region, announced in a television interview that Iranian officials have announced their readiness to help the Baghdad government in placing the weapons of groups close to Tehran under the control of the Iraqi government.

Barzani said that in his meetings with Iranian officials in Tehran, he raised the issue of disarming these groups and they also announced: "Tell the Iraqi prime minister that we are ready to cooperate in this regard."

These developments come at a time when US pressure on Baghdad to control the weapons of armed groups aligned with Iran has increased. Zaidi had previously given these groups until September 30 to hand over their weapons.The deadline coincides with the end of the US-led international coalition mission to combat ISIS, a mission that some armed groups have used as a justification for keeping their weapons.

However, a number of these groups continue to oppose disarmament, and the Iraqi government faces the challenge of maintaining a balance in its relations with the US and Iran.