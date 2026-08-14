Imrali delegation meets with Erdogan; emphasizes implementation of court rulings and resolute continuation of peace process

According to Kurdistan Press, Parvin Boldan and Medhat Sencer, members of the Imrali delegation of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), met with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), at the Beştepe Presidential Palace.The meeting was also attended by İbrahim Kalın, the head of the Turkish Intelligence Agency (MIT), and Afghan Ala, the deputy chairman of the AKP. The meeting, which began at 4 p.m., lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes.

The implementation of the 12-article law "Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration", known as the Framework Law and Future Stages of the Peace and Democratic Society Process, was the main focus of the talks.

Urgent call for the execution of court rulings

Boldan and Şençer answered reporters' questions in the parliament before heading to the presidential complex.

Boldan said that the İmralı delegation should meet with Abdullah Öcalan as soon as possible after meeting with Erdoğan. He also announced the possibility of talks with the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, Numan Kurtulmus, about the formation of a monitoring committee.Boldan emphasized: “Our view is that without waiting for the decision of the National Security Council, the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights and the Constitutional Court should be implemented as soon as possible. We want these rulings to be implemented. In addition, we need other administrative and legal regulations.”

Sancer: Framework Law is the First Building Block of Peace Rights

Methad Sancer also described the Framework Law, which was approved by a large majority in parliament on August 11, as “the first building block of peace rights.”

He said: “Peace is a long, narrow and difficult path. We need rights to walk this path safely and powerfully. The law, which was approved by a large majority and a historic agreement in parliament, is the first building block of peace rights; but peace rights also need other elements.»

Sencer added that the views and suggestions of the Imrali delegation on how to implement the law and the roadmap for completing other legal components of the process will be discussed during the meeting with Erdogan.

Emphasizing the rapid formation of executive committees

Sencer considered the formation of the committees foreseen in the law as the first step to advance the institutional and legal process and called for their rapid activation.

He explained that the start of the application process and the implementation of other parts of the law will be possible after the formation of these committees, the issuance of a decision by the National Security Council and its publication in the Official Gazette.

Sencer said: "This process must be started and completed in the shortest possible time. We will also convey this view to the President.»

Shared Will to Continue the Process Resolutely

After the meeting, the Imrali delegation issued a written statement stating that the meeting with Erdogan and his accompanying delegation was “constructive” and that the latest developments in the peace process and democratic society were reviewed.

In the statement, the approval of the “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” law with 467 votes in favor in the Turkish parliament was considered a satisfactory step.

The Imrali delegation stated that the parties exchanged views on the importance of the current stage of the process, the implementation of the law and the steps to be taken from now on.

The statement reads: “It was emphasized that the opening of a new era for strengthening democracy and the political arena with the approval of this law is of vital importance for all citizens and our country. In this meeting, the shared will to continue the process resolutely was reaffirmed.»

Continuing Efforts for Peace and Democracy

Boldán and Şençer announced that the İmralı Delegation's efforts to advance the process on the path of peace and democracy and in a way that benefits all Turkish citizens will continue.

They also expressed their gratitude to all political parties and various sectors of society that have contributed to the process so far with their support, suggestions, warnings and criticisms.

The last meeting between the İmralı Delegation and Erdoğan before this meeting was held on February 11, 2026. The statement after that meeting also emphasized the common will to continue the process and the need to adopt the regulations related to democratization and freedoms without delay, with the broadest possible consensus.