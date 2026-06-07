The Ministry of Peshmerga demanded a new agreement with the international coalition

According to Kurdpress, the Secretary General of the Peshmerga Ministry of the Kurdistan Region announced that the process of integrating the Peshmerga forces has reached the "final stages" and emphasized that with the end of the cooperation agreement with the United States in September, a new agreement will be needed to continue cooperation and training programs.

Bakhtiar Mohammad, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Peshmerga, told Roudav: "We have taken good steps and it can be said that only the final stage remains for the implementation of the memorandum, which includes the formation of regional commanders and their joint activities with the Ministry of Peshmerga."

The cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Peshmerga and the United States will end in September 2026. According to the Secretary General of the Ministry of Peshmerga, until now the command of the first and second regions of the 70th and 80th units have not fully started and it is necessary to speed up their activities. After this stage, the structure and duties of the Peshmerga Ministry and regional command will be reviewed.

Bakhtiar Mohammad called for the signing of a new agreement with the United States and said: "The termination of this memorandum means the end of the obligations of both parties, so efforts should be made to reach a new agreement." It is necessary to have a new memorandum; either bilaterally or through the Iraqi federal government. This issue also applies to other member countries of the international anti-ISIS coalition, including the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy.

He also emphasized that any cooperation and coordination with the coalition countries must be done with the approval of the federal government of Iraq.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Peshmerga said about the importance of completing the integration process of the Peshmerga forces: "The political leadership of the Kurdistan Region and the Ministry of Peshmerga have come to the conclusion that the formation and activation of regional command should be done as soon as possible. This issue has become a necessity, because we all know that the Peshmerga was a symbol of struggle and sacrifice. Therefore, reorganizing, modernizing and strengthening this force is considered a moral, national and patriotic duty.

In the end, he assured that all the divisions and brigades that were previously organized in the framework of the integration project will continue to operate without problems and will carry out their missions under the command of the regions.