KCK's support for Bafel Talabani's call to strengthen the national unity of the Kurds

According to Kurdpress, the Foreign Relations Committee of the KCK issued a statement while welcoming the call of Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (YNK), to strengthen the national unity of the Kurds, emphasizing that the current developments in the region have highlighted the need for dialogue, convergence and cooperation between Kurdish political and social forces more than ever before.

In this statement, the Middle East is described as one of the most important foci of political developments in the world and it is stated that the political structure formed in the region during the past century has not been able to respond to many existing issues and challenges. According to the authors of the statement, the continuation of regional crises and tensions shows that approaches based on foreign intervention or maintaining the status quo alone are not capable of creating lasting stability.

KCK has further pointed out the position of the Kurds in the developments of the region and has emphasized that at different historical times, regional and international actors have used the Kurds issue in the framework of their interests and political equations. In this statement, it is stated that the sustainable solution of regional issues, including the recognition of the political, cultural and social rights of the Kurds, can play an important role in reducing the existing crises.

In another part of the statement, the need for the active participation of the Kurds in the political and democratic processes of the region is emphasized, and it is stated that relying on internal capacities, developing democratic institutions, and expanding cooperation between different Kurdish forces can be the foundation for their more effective role in the future of the Middle East.

KCK also considered national unity as one of the most important current priorities of the Kurdish society and emphasized that the current developments in the region reveal the necessity of cooperation and convergence between Kurdish political and social currents more than ever. In this statement, the process of "Peace and Democratic Society" proposed by Abdullah Ocalan is described as one of the important axes in the direction of strengthening the convergence and dialogue between the Kurdish forces.

In the following, Bafel Talabani's call on the anniversary of the founding of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (YNK) has been evaluated as an important and significant measure to strengthen national unity. While welcoming this initiative, KCK has announced that the realization of cooperation and convergence between different Kurdish political and social currents requires joint efforts and participation of all parties.

This statement also mentions the ongoing activities and consultations between various parties and institutions of Kurdistan and emphasizes the need to accelerate the dialogues and efforts to strengthen joint cooperation.

In the final part, referring to the widespread demands among different parts of the Kurdish society to strengthen national unity, KCK asked political parties, civil organizations, women's and youth movements, intellectuals, artists and social activists in Kurdistan of Iran, Iraq, Turkey and Syria to actively participate in initiatives and activities that help to expand cooperation and convergence among Kurds.