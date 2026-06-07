120 million dollars monthly income of two refineries from Kurdistan oil

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hame Saleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, published an article on social networks, making claims about the income of the Kar and Lanaz refineries and how to use the oil produced in the Kurdistan Region.

He wrote that Kar and Lanaz companies export their produced gasoline and diesel to Turkey or sell each liter of gasoline at the price of 1,750 dinars. According to him, the monthly income reaches about 80 million dollars.

The head of the Movement of Position also stated that the Lanaz refinery refines 40,000 barrels of oil per day, and its products, including gasoline and diesel, are transported to Turkey.

He claimed that the monthly profit from these activities is nearly 60 million dollars.

Ali Hame Saleh went on to criticize the way the region's oil case was managed and said: "How can you tell Iraq that 50,000 barrels of oil are allocated per month for domestic refining and to support the domestic market, but in practice these products have become a commercial activity and are transported by Turkish and Iranian tankers?"

He claimed that the monthly income of Kar and Lanaz refineries reaches about 80 million dollars, equivalent to nearly 120 billion Iraqi dinars, and added that during the last eight months, about 12 million barrels of oil have been provided to these two refineries.