Publication of the most profitable investment market report in Türkiye

According to Kordpress, the Turkish Statistical Center (TÜİK) published the report on the real returns of financial instruments in May 2026 and announced that bank deposits brought the most real profits to investors; While gold, contrary to expectations, has imposed the biggest losses on investors.

According to these statistics, bank deposits (gross interest rate) recorded the highest real returns for investors in May. The interest on the deposit after adjusting with the domestic producer price index (Yİ-ÜFE) has had a real return of 0.35% and based on the consumer price index (CPI) of 1.38%.

Gold hurt investors in May

Data from the Turkish Statistics Center shows that in calculations based on the producer price index, the Istanbul Stock Exchange Index (BIST 100) has earned only 0.31% real return. On the other hand, Euro 1.23%, US dollar 1.24%, government debt bonds (DİBS) 1.60% and raw gold (bullion) 3.78% have reduced the real value of investors' capital.

In calculations based on the consumer price index, the Istanbul Stock Exchange ranked second with 1.34% real return, but the euro 0.22%, the dollar 0.23%, government bonds 0.59% and gold 2.79% real losses to investors.

The biggest loss of the quarter was also attributed to gold

In the three-month period, bank deposits had the best performance. The real yield of deposits after adjustment with the producer price index was announced as 0.61% and based on the consumer price index as 1.01%.

During the same period, gold recorded the weakest performance, giving investors real losses of 14.86 percent and 14.53 percent, respectively.

The stock market was leading in the last six months

Reviewing the six-month performance of the markets shows that the BIST 100 index was the best investment option. This index, after adjusting with the producer price index, has created a real return of 15.37% for investors and based on the consumer price index, 12.67%.

On the other hand, the US dollar has performed the weakest in this time period and has registered a real loss of 6.49% and 8.68%, respectively.

Gold remains the most profitable annual investment

Despite the drop in recent months, gold is still considered the most profitable investment tool in Türkiye in a one-year evaluation. According to the TÜİK report, the real return of gold on an annual scale after adjusting for the producer price index was 26.18% and based on the consumer price index was 22.68%.

Istanbul Stock Exchange with real yield of 19.11%, government bonds with 7% and bank deposits with 2.9% were next. On the contrary, the euro decreased by 5.91% and the US dollar by 9.18% of the real value of investors' capital.

Calculations based on the consumer price index also show that Istanbul Stock Exchange has 15.81%, government bonds 4.03% and bank deposits 0.05% real annual returns; While Euro 8.52% and US Dollar 11.70% have registered real losses.