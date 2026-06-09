A source in the region's government: Baghdad's customs policy has targeted the revenue sources of the region

According to Kurdpress, an official source in the Kurdistan Regional Government announced that the federal government of Iraq has imposed an undeclared economic blockade against the Kurdistan Region. An action that is carried out through the implementation of new customs procedures between the cities of the region and other Iraqi provinces.

This responsible source said in an interview with the Analytical-News Media Panjere: "Every truck or cargo that enters the territory of Kurdistan Region through border crossings goes through the official customs procedures, but when the same cargoes move towards the cities of central and southern Iraq, they receive customs once again and under different headings at the checkpoints."

This source added about the purpose behind this decision:

Impact on border crossings: Re-imbursement of customs duties on a shipment creates heavy financial pressure and stagnates trade through climate crossings.

Drying up economic resources: The main goal of this action is to weaken the financial position of the Kurdistan region and reduce the sources of income that rely on the trade and transit sectors.