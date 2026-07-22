Canadian company ShaMaran halts oil production in Kurdistan Region due to security conditions

According to KurdPress, ShaMaran Petroleum, which operates in the Atrush and Sarsang oil fields in the Kurdistan Region, announced the halt of oil production in these two fields.

Like other oil companies operating in the region, the company has stated that the reason for its halt is the worsening security situation in the region.Shamaran said in a statement that it and its partners are continuously monitoring the security situation in the region to protect its employees and assets, and that oil production will resume as soon as conditions return to a safe state.

According to the statement, Shamaran owns a 50 percent operating interest in the Atrush oil block and an 18 percent operating interest in the Sarsang oil block.

The Atrush oil field is located in Duhok province, covers an area of ​​about 1,000 square kilometers and is estimated to contain about 3 billion barrels of oil. Oil was discovered in the field in 2011 and production began in July 2017.

The Sarsang oil field is also located in Duhok province, covers an area of ​​420 square kilometers and consists of two separate oil areas with several independent reservoirs.