10 June 2026 - 16:25

The Prime Minister of Iraq announced that any group that does not hand over weapons is considered terrorist

The Prime Minister of Iraq announced that any group that does not hand over weapons is considered terrorist

Service of Iraq and Kurdistan Region - The Iraqi government, in its strongest stance against armed groups outside the government, has warned that any movement that refuses to hand over weapons to the government will be recognized as a terrorist group and outlawed and will be dealt with.

According to Kurdpress, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Zaidi has announced to the armed groups, especially the Najba Movement and Kataib Hezbollah, that if they do not hand over their weapons to the government, they will be treated as outlaw groups.

According to the information published by the American network "Al-Hura", the Prime Minister of Iraq warned in a strong tone in the last meeting of the coordination framework and said: "We will not remain silent against any party that does not adhere to the government's decisions; "Especially in the situation of tension and confrontation between Iran and America."

Sources have also indicated that the Baghdad government has delivered its final message to all groups and announced to them: any party that is not ready to hand over their weapons to the government will be treated as a terrorist group and outlawed from now on.

News ID 160979

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