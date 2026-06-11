Arrest of 23 prominent figures in Türkiye

According to Kordpress, 23 well-known figures in the fields of art, music, fashion and social networks were arrested in the framework of the investigation of the Istanbul prosecutor's office on the drug case. The presence of well-known names among those arrested has provoked widespread reactions in public opinion, and some critics have evaluated this operation as more than a judicial case.

Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office carried out an operation on Thursday morning in cooperation with the city's police forces, as a result of which 23 people were arrested.

Among those detained are a number of famous Turkish figures, including Baran Saat, famous actor, Kenan Dogulu, singer, Ayesha Khatun Onal, singer, Karimjan Dormaz, a well-known figure on social networks, Berdan Mardini, a Kurdish singer from Diyarbakir, Ozan Dogulu, arranger and DJ, Yashar Ipek, singer, Tessy Ramos Correa, model, and Anis Arikan, actor.

Also, the name of Oghuzkhan Bakr, the son of Adnan Bakr, a representative of the Republican People's Party (CHP) from Ankara, is also seen among the detained people.

According to Turkish media reports, some of the arrested people were taken to the forensic organization at night and blood and hair samples were taken from them for specialized tests. Judicial authorities have announced that the investigation in this case is still ongoing.

In addition to artists and actors, the list of those arrested includes a number of economic activists, business owners, directors, fashion designers, and well-known figures of cyber space.

Even though the Istanbul Prosecutor's Office has not yet published the exact details of the charges and the documents of the case, this operation was widely reflected in the Turkish media and social networks from the very first hours.

It should be noted that some analysts and critics of the Turkish government, referring to the presence of a number of well-known and critical figures of the government or close to the opposition movement among those arrested, do not consider this operation to be merely a judicial case. According to them, this action can be a warning message for artists, cultural activists and celebrities critical of the government. However, the Turkish judicial authorities have so far rejected such claims and emphasize that the investigation is conducted solely within the framework of the fight against drugs and based on judicial evidence and documents.