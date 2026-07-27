We have asked Bafel Talabani to attend the meeting of party leaders

According to KurdPress, in the continuation of political consultations to form a new government in the Kurdistan Region, new movements have begun among the main parties, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has announced its support for holding a meeting of political party leaders.Saadi Ahmad Peera, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced in an interview with reporters that in the last meeting of the party's political bureau, Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, was officially asked to participate in the meeting of political party leaders; a meeting that is scheduled to be held only with the presence of the leaders and top figures of the parties.

Pointing out that the delay in the start of the parliament's work and the formation of the new government of the Kurdistan Region is a wrong move towards the citizens, he emphasized that the Patriotic Union, as one of the main parties, will not wait for excuses or decisions from other parties and that it is essential for the parliament to resume its activities as soon as possible and for the new government cabinet to be formed.

The member of the Patriotic Union's political bureau also stated that no inclusive government will be formed in the Kurdistan Region without the direct participation of the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party.He called on both parties to act with more flexibility, to back down from some of their positions, and to pave the way for other political parties to participate in the future government.