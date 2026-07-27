Damascus has no plans for military intervention in Lebanon

According to Kurdistan Press, "Ahmed al-Shara", the head of the interim Syrian government, announced in an interview with a Gulf media outlet that Damascus is negotiating to reach security agreements with Israel through the mediation of some countries, and in this process emphasizes preserving Syria's rights in the Golan Heights.

He emphasized that Syria has no desire to enter into conflict with Israel and sees no benefit in escalating tensions. According to al-Shara, the Syrian government wants to establish an understanding in the security sphere with Israel.Al-Shara also stated regarding Lebanon that Damascus does not intend to intervene militarily in the country and that in the current situation it is trying to help the country emerge from the crisis and establish stability in cooperation with the Lebanese government.

The head of the Syrian interim government, pointing out that the Lebanese crisis is not merely a security issue, emphasized that resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive approach to the country's problems. He warned that the continuation of the crisis in Lebanon will also directly affect Syria.

Al-Shara continued to support the Lebanese government's decision to monopolize weapons in the hands of official government institutions, adding that if the war spreads in the region, its consequences will affect the entire Middle East.