The continuation of the military movements of the Zionist regime in Daraa and Quneitra, coinciding with the visit of the UN Secretary-General to Syria

According to Kurdpress, coinciding with the visit of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Syria, the military movements of the Zionist regime army in the outskirts of Quneitra and Daraa in the southern regions of the country continued.

According to local sources, the Zionist regime forces entered the villages of "Maria" and "Abedin" in the Yarmouk Basin area in the west of Daraa province on Sunday.The sources announced that a unit of the regime's army entered the village of Abedin with three military vehicles and a bulldozer and set up a checkpoint in the area. The Israeli military also distributed leaflets among the residents, warning them not to block the roads or create any obstacles to the movement of military vehicles.

In another development, local sources reported that an artillery shell fired by the Israeli army landed in an agricultural field near the village of "Taranjeh" in Quneitra province. So far, no reports have been published about possible casualties or damage from the shelling.