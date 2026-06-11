the revenues sent by the region to Baghdad are only 10% of the real figure

According to Kurdpress, Alia Nassif, the representative of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, in response to Farhad Atrushi's statement, stated that all Iraqi citizens are equal in rights and responsibilities, and for this reason, the rights of the employees of the Kurdistan Region, as well as the rights of the employees of the central government and the provinces, are the red line of all parties present in the Iraqi political process, from legislators to executive officials. Aliya Nasif wrote in a message on "X" channel: "Today there is both a budget law and a political agreement regarding the delivery of non-oil revenues from the Kurdistan Region to the central government; But the amount of money that has been sent from the region to Baghdad is only 10% of the real figures."

He emphasized that Iraq is now facing a financial crisis that has not been seen since 1921, and in a situation where oil export as the country's only source of income has stopped for more than six months, the country needs financial cooperation and solidarity.