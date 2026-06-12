We hope that the Armenian-Turkish railway will be reopened as soon as possible

According to Kordpress, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, announced the possibility of opening new transportation routes for the export of Armenian goods and expressed hope that the railway line between Armenia and Turkey will resume its activity in the near future.

According to the report of the Armenian Press Agency, Pashinyan said at the meeting of the Armenian government delegation, referring to the government's policy to diversify the country's transit and export routes, that Armenia is trying to take more advantage of the capacity of the existing rail and land routes in the region.

In this context, he pointed to the Kars-Akhalkalaki railway and said that this route is currently active. According to him, this issue was raised in the conversation with the Georgian authorities and the Prime Minister of Georgia has assured that there will be no obstacle for using this route in both directions.

The Prime Minister of Armenia also announced his consultation with the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, about the transport connections in the region and said that it was emphasized in this meeting that the existing routes are open.

Referring to the process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara, Pashinyan said that he hopes the Armenia-Türkiye railway will be reopened as soon as possible.

He emphasized that the development of transportation infrastructure and access to various export routes are among the priorities of the Armenian government and can provide new opportunities for foreign trade and regional communications of this country.