I will not sell our shared history and my political ethics have not allowed the disclosure of secrets.

According to Kurdpress, in an important political development and at the same time as the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the "new revolution", Mullah Bakhtiar, one of the old leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, gave a sharp and clear answer to Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union, and revealed the deep gaps between the old generation of struggle and the current leadership of this party.

Bafel Talabani's message; Official recognition and "Capital of the Motherland"

The beginning of this political conflict goes back to the official letter of Bafel Jalal Talabani, which was sent to Mullah Bakhtiar on the occasion of the anniversary of the founding of the Patriotic Union.

In this letter, the head of the union wrote in a diplomatic and laudatory tone: "Today we respectfully stand by your side and look at your role, position and struggles; You will always remain as a national capital for Kurdistan and the Union, and we are inspired by your valuable experience."

Mulla Bakhtiar's answer; Doubts about the reality and rejection of accusations

In his response, Mullah Bakhtiar, who had delayed its publication until the 50th anniversary ceremony, doubted the sincerity of this official literature and pointed out the gap between official words and existing reality.

He wrote to Bafel Talabani: "When I read the comments on fake pages affiliated with the union and know how they are managed and at the same time I see propaganda against me, do I not have the right to doubt that you still consider me the capital of the union and the country?"

Mullah Bakhtiar emphasized: "My resignation from the position and responsibility was due to the difference in views and positions, but I did it with honor, not with destruction and accusations."

He also added: "I am not ready to sell the bright parts of my shared history with my comrades, nor will I retreat from the path of martyrs."

"Black box" secrets and lessons of history

In another part of this answer, this old leader introduced himself as "the eager keeper of the history of martyrs and many secrets of the Union"; Secrets that, according to him, "could shake history", but due to adherence to political ethics, he did not reveal them so that the country does not fall into internal crisis and war again.

Mullah Bakhtiar, referring to the historical experiences of the "Kumakhe" and "Elai Shuresh" periods, emphasized that today's accusations are similar to past accusations and said: "As it became clear later that those who made accusations at that time were not more sympathetic to Kurdistan than we are, time will also judge today's accusations."

He warned the current leadership of the union that the reason for success is to learn from history, not to create an atmosphere of hostility and fear of opponents.

Mullah Bakhtiar ended this letter by signing "Invincible Peshmerga 1976" and paid his respects to Mam Jalal's grave.

According to him, this answer has entered a new phase of political competition; The stage where the difference is not only about status and status, but also about the historical legitimacy and true identity of the struggle path.

Observers believe that the ball is now in the court of the union leadership; To consider this message as a warning for the future or to continue the media and political confrontation.