The continuation of organizational changes in the National Movement Party; Two chiefs resigned, a provincial center was dissolved

According to Kurdpress, the Turkish National Movement Party (MHP) has witnessed a series of organizational changes and transfers in recent days. In the latest development, Hossein Boran, the head of the MHP office in Hunaz city, and Ibrahim Chavushlo, the head of the party's office in Tavas city of Denizli province, resigned from their positions.

Hossein Buran, who headed the MHP office in Hunaz for three consecutive terms, announced in a statement that although he still considers himself loyal to the party, he has decided to resign due to dissatisfaction with the recent policies of the provincial administration.

In his message, he wrote: "For three terms, I have proudly been the head of the office of the National Movement Party in Honaz. However, due to dissatisfaction with the policies followed by the provincial administration in the recent period, I am resigning from my position."

These statements are one of the few cases where one of the MHP's local managers publicly criticizes the performance of the party's provincial management.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Cavushlo, the head of the MHP office in Tavas city, also resigned from his position by publishing a message. In his message, while appreciating the members of the party organization and the citizens of the region, he emphasized his continued loyalty to the party and its leader, Dolat Bagheli.

Cavusoglu said: "After a period in which I held this duty with pride and a sense of responsibility, I am stepping down from the head of the MHP office in Tavas at my personal request. "I will remain as a soldier of the National Movement Party throughout my life and will follow the path of our leader Dolat Bagheli until my last breath."

He also added using popular literature among the Olkojo stream: "An idealist sometimes stands aside and waits, but when the existence of the state and the nation is in danger, he is the first one to come forward."

These resignations come as just a few days ago, the National Movement Party completely disbanded its provincial organization in Adana. Declaring this decision, MHP Vice President Samih Yalçin said that the dissolution of the Adana organization was carried out based on the authority contained in the party's constitution and that Hakan Yildirim was appointed as the new head of the province.

According to Turkish media reports, the dissolution of the Adana organization is part of the wider process of restructuring the provincial structures of the National Movement Party. In recent months, the provincial offices of MHP in a number of Turkish provinces, including Istanbul, Kars, Bingol, Malatya, Orfa, Gaziantep, Erdahan, Mugla, Çanakkale and several other provinces, have been dissolved and new managers have been appointed for them.

Although the leadership of the party describes these actions as part of the normal process of modernization and strengthening of the organization, the simultaneous dissolution of provincial offices with the resignation of some local managers, especially the public criticism of the provincial management policies by the resigned chairman of Honaz, has caused the news of the existence of internal dissatisfaction and disagreements in a part of the party body to leak out.

The National Movement Party has not yet provided an explanation about the possible connection between the recent resignations and the wave of dissolution and restructuring of provincial offices.