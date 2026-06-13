Tanjo Ozjan resigned from the CHP in protest of being referred to the disciplinary board

According to Kordpress, the internal crisis of the Republican People's Party of Türkiye (CHP) has entered a new stage and Tanjo Ozcan, the detained mayor of Bulu city, has resigned from the party.

This decision was taken after Moslem Sari, the spokesperson of the CHP's new management led by Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, announced that the case of Tanjo Özcan, as well as Ahmed Sarkan Tunjar, the mayor of Mestily region, had been referred to the party's high disciplinary board with a request for "definite dismissal" and precautionary measures.

After publishing this news, Ozjan announced his resignation from the CHP by publishing a message on social networks, rejecting the legitimacy of the disciplinary process.

In this message, he wrote in a sharp tone: "The accomplice guardian and his group have referred me to the Supreme Disciplinary Board." "I will not present any defense for the so-called disciplinary board attached to the appointed guardian."

Mayor Bolo also likened the current management of the party to a "political occupation" and added: "In the current situation, I will resign from the People's Republican Party until the occupation of the party by a political coup ends."

Özcan is among the figures close to ousted CHP chairman Özgur Özel, and in recent weeks has been a vocal critic of the court-ordered return of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to the party's leadership.

His resignation comes at a time when the internal divisions of the CHP have intensified after recent changes in the leadership of the party, and in recent days, several representatives, mayors and party leaders have reacted to the decisions of the new management.