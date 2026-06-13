A dialogue about democracy, peace and equal citizenship is vital for Türkiye's future

According to Kordpress, the message of the elected chairman of the People's Republican Party (CHP), Özgur Ozel, was read to the attendees at the "Republic's Democratic Transition in the Second Century" conference held at the Cem Karaja Cultural Center in Istanbul.

In his message, Ozel pointed out the importance of this meeting and expressed hope that this conference can play an effective role in the formation of intellectual and social discussions about Türkiye's democratic future.

He wrote in his message: "I believe that the conference "Democratic Transition of the Republic in the Second Century" can contribute to discussions and intellectual and social efforts about the democratic future of our country."

The elected head of the CHP also emphasized the necessity of an inclusive dialogue about the fundamental issues of Turkish society and added: "It is a very valuable action to address issues of vital importance such as democracy, peace, equal citizenship and social reconciliation, with the participation of various views and experiences."

Ozell further thanked the organizers of this conference and said: "I sincerely appreciate all those who have worked to prepare and hold this valuable initiative."

In the end, he wished success to the organizers and participants and expressed his hope that this conference will be held in a productive and productive atmosphere.

The "Democratic Transition of the Republic in the Second Century" conference was held in Istanbul with the participation of political activists, academics, researchers and civil figures, and was dedicated to examining the prospects of democracy, citizenship rights, social peace and political developments in Türkiye in the second century of the Republic of this country.