The possibility of forming a new party from the defected CHP members

According to Kordpress, as the deadline set by those around Özgur Ozel to decide on their political future is approaching, speculations about the possibility of establishing a new party by those close to him have increased.

According to Birgun newspaper, after the elected leadership of the People's Republican Party (CHP) elected at the 38th regular congress of this party in November 2023, was removed by court order, Özgur Ozel and his colleagues have largely determined their strategy for continuing political activity.

According to the report, Ozell and his team have tried to force the appointed administration at CHP headquarters to hold an extraordinary congress, relying on the will of congressmen. It is said that if this demand is not accepted, the movement close to Ozel will continue its activities in the form of a new party.

At the same time as July 20 is approaching, which has been suggested by Özel's relatives as the possible time for the final decision on the new party, political movements within the CHP have also intensified.

Özel met with a number of party representatives in his office in the Turkish Parliament and, according to parliamentary sources, asked their opinion about the formation of a new party.

According to the information presented in this meeting, the amount of social support for the formation of a new party, which was estimated at around 10% in the first days after the annulment of Congress, has now reached around 70%.

The present representatives also shared their observations of the community atmosphere with Ozel and said: "People see the recent events as an attempt to block the path of this current to power. "The support of the public opinion is still behind those who brought the CHP to the position of the first party in Türkiye after many years."

According to the report, Ozel told delegates that an alternative plan had been prepared for what he referred to as a "disaster scenario", including the CHP being prevented from participating in the election or the new administration refusing to hold a congress.

According to informed sources, at the same time, he asked the representatives not to resign from the People's Republican Party for the time being. Özel told the representatives: "If they prevent us from moving towards power, we will open a new path and we will continue that path together." He has also asked the representatives to be with the people until the final decision is made about the scenario of forming a new party and to explain to the public opinion that the process of moving towards power will not be stopped.

Meanwhile, sources close to CHP headquarters have reported that the party's new leadership intends to monitor MPs who have not yet publicly supported Özgür Özel and to establish closer ties with them. According to these reports, the new leadership will convey a message of "cooperation and coordinated action" to the MPs, and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will also meet with them directly.

It is said that prior to July 20—a date identified by the faction aligned with Özel as a "turning point" regarding decisions about a new party—the new leadership will strive to persuade MPs to remain within the Republican People's Party (CHP).