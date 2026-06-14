The claim of the head of the patriotic position about the illegal sale of 80,000 plots of land in Sulaymaniyah

According to Kurdpress, Ali Hamesaleh, the head of the Patriotic Position Movement, announced that all the lands that were supposed to be handed over to the teachers and employees of Sulaymaniyah have been sold by the authorities.

He said that a team has been formed to implement this process and they are continuously dividing and handing over the lands illegally under the title of "New Allocation".

According to Ali Hamesaleh, the lands that were supposed to be given to teachers and employees in Sulaymaniyah were divided by meters and then forms and permits were issued to them through a company called "Madan".

He claimed that nearly 80,000 plots of land have been divided illegally and this process has continued without the intervention of the government, the registry office and the municipality.

He said the value of these lands is more than one billion dollars.

The head of the patriotic position also said that he referred this case to the court and provided the details of the people behind this issue, but the court has not reacted yet.

In the end, Ali Hamesaleh stated that the people who bought these "stolen" lands are complaining to him why he is talking about this case.