The basic law of the peace process must be approved immediately

According to Kordpress, Sarukhan Oluch, representative of Antalya from Democracy and People's Equality Party (Dem Party), referring to the current negotiations on the "Peace Process and Democratic Society" framework law, said Abdullah Ocalan considers this plan a "basic law" to advance the democratization process and emphasized its approval before the summer vacation of the Parliament. According to him, this law should provide compensation for the damages caused by four decades of conflict, monitor the implementation of the process and define the position of its main actors, including Öcalan.

While the consultations and discussions about the framework law related to the "peace process and democratic society" continue, Sarokhan Oluch, in a conversation with Mesopotamia, explained more details of the party's expectations from the discussed law.

Stating that the said law is not supposed to be a long text and full of numerous articles, Oluch said: "This law will be a law that will lead the way in the path of democratization." We expect that after its approval, the process of compiling and implementing the next amendments and regulations will speed up."

Referring to Abdullah Ojalan's opinion about this plan, he added: "Mr. Ojalan considers this law as a "basic law". This description is quite realistic. Now it is necessary to pass this basic law or framework law as soon as possible."

Referring to the last meeting of the Emiral delegation with Abdullah Öcalan, Oluç said that Öcalan emphasized the necessity of approving the "Basic Law" as soon as possible and explained the reasons for this necessity.

According to him, Ocalan believes that two main factors have made accelerating the approval of this law a necessity. First, Türkiye's internal conditions and increasing social polarization. Oluç said in this regard: "Mr. Ocalan believes that the intensification of divisions and polarization in Turkish society is not beneficial to the progress of the process and can create an obstacle on the way to the development of this process." "He is monitoring this situation closely and that is why he emphasizes the need for quick action."

Oluch considered the developments in the Middle East to be the second factor and added: "Mr. Ojalan especially refers to the tensions and conflicts related to Iran, Israel, and the United States and the resulting consequences. Even if we see a reduction in tensions at times, it is still not clear in what direction these conflicts will go and what results they will bring."

Stating that regional developments directly affect the current process, he said: "According to Mr. Ocalan, events in the Middle East are no longer just external developments, but have become issues that can affect the entire process. For this reason, he believes that the basic law should be approved without delay and in the shortest possible time.

Oluch also pointed to Ocalan's insistence on passing the law before the closing of the parliament and added: "We also insist on the same issue." "This law should fulfill the expectation that has been formed to end a 40-year period of conflict." According to him, the law in question should not be just a legal text, but should have the capacity to repair the damage caused by years of conflict: "This law should compensate for the damages and injuries left over from the conflict period. For this reason, it should be comprehensive, inclusive and restorative and not leave anyone out of its circle.

In another part of his speech, Oluch addressed the position of Abdullah Ocalan and the secretariat related to him in the process of implementing the law and said that the approval of the law does not mean the end of the process. He clarified: "It cannot be said that the law was passed and everything is over. After the approval, the implementation phase of the law will begin and this phase will not end in a short period of time. Therefore, the position of Mr. Ocalan and his secretariat, their duties and functions should be clearly defined. "When we look at the matter from the point of view of the law, it is clear that Mr. Ocalan will play a role in the implementation of this law."

In the end, Oluch emphasized the importance of communication in the current process and said that the success of the process requires that Abdullah Ojalan be able to communicate both with his respective organization and with different parts of the society. He said: "The chief negotiator of this process must be able to have a healthy and continuous relationship with his organization both in terms of content and execution. On the other hand, he should have the possibility to talk with journalists, writers, intellectuals, non-governmental organizations, lawyers' associations and other sections of the society. We consider these communications necessary for the healthy progress of the process.