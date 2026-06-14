guaranteeing cultural and linguistic rights is the foundation of building a Syrian based on equal citizenship

According to Kordpress, "Akram Al-Mahshoush", the adviser of the Arab Al-Jubour tribe in northern Syria, emphasized in an interview the necessity of strengthening the values ​​of coexistence among all components of the Syrian society and said that the protection of cultural and linguistic rights, as well as the creation of equal citizenship, are among the most important foundations for building the future of Syria.

While calls for strengthening social peace and consolidating the values ​​of common life among different sections of Syrian society have increased, social activists emphasize the importance of preserving the cultural, linguistic and historical rights of all groups to create a government based on equal citizenship and respect for diversity.

In an interview with Havar News Agency, Akram Al-Mahshosh said: "The nature of people who spread hatred against the region and seek to create differences between its components has been revealed. Also, the goals of those who try to disrupt the security and peace of the region and destroy its social fabric are clear to everyone. As tribes, we reject any attempt to foment discord or create division among the people of the region, because our unity and solidarity is the main guarantee of security and stability."

He added: "The island region has hosted various communities of different religions and ethnic groups. During the past years, there have been many attempts to disintegrate the society and weaken its social and historical ties, but these attempts have failed. Our people are united and the historical and social relations between them are still strong."

The adviser of the Al-Jubour tribe also emphasized that the new constitution of Syria must guarantee the rights of all communities and ensure their fair and equal enjoyment of cultural, linguistic and social rights. He said: "All Syrian national groups have a common responsibility to protect and protect the rights of all sections of the society, without discrimination and marginalization.

Al-Mahshush called on the interim government of Syria to work more diligently to protect the cultural, linguistic and historical rights of all components of the Syrian society, to strengthen national cooperation and to institutionalize the principles of justice and equal citizenship for all citizens.

In the end, he noted: "Syrian people should be aware of the sensitivity of the current stage and their national responsibility. It is necessary to avoid hateful and divisive words and reject any action that causes differences or divisions between different groups and religions. The future of Syria must be based on coexistence, understanding and mutual respect; A Syria that belongs to all its citizens and all people live in it under the shade of citizenship and equal rights, without any discrimination."