The agreement between Iran and the US is important for lasting peace and stability

According to Kurdpress, quoted by Anatoly, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed the agreement reached to end the war between America and Iran by publishing a message.

Fidan wrote in this message: "We are happy with the agreement reached with the aim of ending the war between America and Iran; This agreement is considered an important step towards establishing peace and stability in the region.

He expressed his hope that the supplementary talks will continue with a constructive approach.

Congratulating the parties to the agreement as well as the mediating countries, especially Pakistan and Qatar, who have played a role in this process, the Turkish Foreign Minister added: "To prevent any attempt to destroy this agreement and also to maintain regional peace and security, it is necessary for all relevant countries to act with tact and responsibility."

Fidan also emphasized: "Türkiye under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given extensive support to this process since the beginning and has made significant efforts in this field."

In the end, he stated that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to establish peace, tranquility and stability in the region without interruption.