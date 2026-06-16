The organization of Hashd al-Shaabi is the prelude to the organization of the Peshmerga

According to Kurdpress, Ammar Hakim, the head of the coalition of national government forces, proposed the formation of a "pillar" political coalition that includes Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds.

He also announced that the organization of Hashd al-Shaabi can be a prelude to the organization of the Peshmerga. In such a way that both institutions depend on the official military authority and do not rely on individuals and trends.

Ammar Hakim proposed the formation of this political coalition and explained that this project can become an effective solution through pre-election understandings, but its implementation needs more time; However, there are signs of convergence of views between these forces.

He made these statements during a wide-ranging discussion meeting on the sidelines of the opening of the Jalal Talabani Foundation office in Baghdad.

In another part of his speech, Ammar Hakim emphasized the slogan of "weapons monopoly in the hands of the government" as a legal, directive and authority-emphasized principle and praised the way armed groups interacted with this case.

He also called for the assignment of the remaining ministries in the Iraqi government and emphasized that the coordination framework has given the prime minister the necessary powers to complete this process through dialogue with the relevant political forces, before any foreign trip of the government.

Ammar Hakim also said about the Peshmerga that the Peshmerga is an official organization like Hashd al-Shaabi, and organizing the situation of the Hashd al-Shaabi can be a natural way to organize the Peshmerga and connect it to the official military authority.