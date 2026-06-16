The ceasefire between Iran and America calmed the markets; Oil drop, growth of Istanbul Stock Exchange and waiting for the details of the agreement

According to Kordpress, on the first day after the announcement of the cease-fire agreement between Iran and the United States, the world markets showed signs of decreasing concern about the tensions in the Middle East. The drop in oil prices, the growth of the Istanbul Stock Exchange and the cautious reaction of the Asian markets were among the most important initial consequences of this political development; However, investors are still waiting for the details of the agreement to be clarified.

On the first day after the announcement of the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, the world markets faced different but mostly positive reactions. Although the details of this agreement have not yet been fully published, the relative reduction of concerns about the escalation of tensions in the Middle East has affected the trading process in the energy, currency and international stock markets.

In the energy market, the price of Brent crude oil decreased by 0.5% compared to the previous day and reached $82.75 per barrel. The price of Brent oil was 83.17 dollars at the end of the previous day's trading. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil also traded at $80.55. Analysts evaluate the drop in oil prices as a sign of the subsidence of part of the geopolitical risks in the region; Risks that were considered one of the main factors in the increase in global energy prices in recent weeks.

At the same time, Asian stock markets had a volatile day. India's "Sensex" index rose by 0.5% to 76,644 units and South Korea's "Kospi" index increased by 2.1%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index also registered a 0.2 percent increase. On the other hand, the "Hong Seng" index of Hong Kong decreased by 1.8% and the index of the Chinese stock market decreased by 0.1%. Experts believe that investors are still waiting for the clarification of the political and economic dimensions of the agreement between Tehran and Washington, and this issue has caused caution in some markets.

Turkish financial markets also started a positive day under the influence of the new regional environment. Istanbul Stock Exchange "20-100" index reached the level of 14 thousand 446 units with a growth of 3.64 percent. Among different groups, the trade sector brought the highest returns for investors, and the banking and holdings indices also experienced an upward trend.

In the currency and gold market in Istanbul, the US dollar was traded at the price of 46.2990 lira and the euro at the rate of 53.6390 lira. Also, each gram of 24-karat gold reached 6423 liras, and the price of each ounce of gold in the world markets was at the level of 4316 dollars. The relative stability of the currency and gold markets shows that traders are still evaluating the real consequences of the agreement and its impact on the regional economy.

What is seen in the markets today is more a reflection of a "breath of relief" after weeks of worry than a result of complete optimism. Investors seem to have assumed for the time being that the risk of tension spreading has decreased for a while, and this has reduced the pressure on the oil market and safe assets. However, experience has shown that markets react as much to their durability as to political news. If the ceasefire becomes a stable and reliable process, it can pave the way for further reduction of regional risks, trade boom and investment increase; But until the details of the agreement and how it will be implemented become clear, traders prefer to proceed with caution and avoid making big bets on the future.