The meeting of the delegation of Dem Party with Noman Kurtolmosh

According to Kordpress, Parvin Boldan and Medhat Senjar, members of the Emiral Board of People's Equality and Democracy Party (Dem Party), met with Noman Kurtolmoş, Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, today.

By publishing a post on its official account on X social network, the Turkish Parliament announced that during the meeting, the activities of the Dem Party delegation, contacts and consultations with political parties and the stage reached by the current peace process were discussed.

In this meeting, opinions were also exchanged about the settings mentioned in the report of the "National Solidarity, Fraternity and Democracy Commission" formed in the Turkish Parliament, as well as the issues related to the successful completion of the so-called "Turkey without terrorism".

In the post of the Turkish Parliament, it was emphasized that important progress and successes have been achieved so far in the framework of this process and that the political institution has achieved significant results in line with the responsibilities it has assumed.

Also, in this meeting, the importance of the next stage of the process was emphasized and it was said that in order for the "Turkey without terrorism" process to be successfully completed, it is necessary to take necessary measures in the parliament and implement the necessary adjustments.