Barzani and Tom Barak emphasized on maintaining the Iraqi political system

According to Kurdpress, on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, welcomed Tom Barak, the US President's special envoy for Iraq and Syria, in Pirmam.

According to the statement of Barzani's office, in this meeting Masoud Barzani once again emphasized that the Kurdistan region has always been a factor of stability and has supported dialogue and diplomatic solutions to solve all the problems of Iraq and the region.

He said that the Kurdistan region was never part of the problems, but it was unfairly affected by the wars and disputes in the region.

Barzani also emphasized that the Middle East must move towards stability and prosperity for its residents.

According to this statement, in another part of the meeting, the importance of cooperation and coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the new Iraqi government was emphasized, and the special envoy of the US President emphasized the need to stabilize and maintain the Iraqi political system and strengthen the government's role in controlling the unofficial armed forces.

He also expressed his support to the Iraqi Prime Minister in the process of disarming the armed groups and returning the weapons to the Iraqi government.

In the continuation of this statement, it is stated that regarding the new government of Iraq, Massoud Barzani, while emphasizing the support of Ali Zaidi, announced that all parties should learn from past mistakes and act based on participation, balance, agreement and within the framework of the constitution.

In another part of this meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the situation and developments in the region and agreed to cooperate to realize a set of common priorities for the stability of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as to establish long-term strategic relations in the economic field and investment development.