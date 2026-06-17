Without the participation of women, achieving stability in Syria is not possible

According to Kordpress, Rohlat Afrin, the commander-in-chief of the Women's Defense Units (YPJ) and Roxen Mohammad, the spokesperson of these forces, emphasized the necessity of women's presence in the defense and political structures of the new Syria in an online meeting held by the Kurdish Peace Institute, and they considered women's participation necessary to achieve lasting security and stability in this country.

According to the Ferat News Agency, the Kurdish Peace Institute held a virtual meeting focusing on "democratic integration in Syria", "recognition of YPJ" and "the role of women in the future of Syria", where "Rohlat Afrin", the commander-in-chief of YPJ, and "Roxen Mohammad", the spokesperson of these forces, explained their views.

In his speech, Rohlat Afrin, criticizing the structures governing the world, stated that the traditional systems throughout history have been more in the service of war, looting and destruction of social values ​​than the defense of society. He added that women and youth have suffered the most damage from this situation, and the experience of fighting against ISIS also showed that the lack of independent defense mechanisms exposes women to the most severe threats.

Emphasizing the importance of the presence of women in military institutions, the Commander-in-Chief of the YPJ said: "The recognition of the YPJ in the structure of the Syrian Army will not be a threat to the country, but a step towards establishing stability and lasting security." He also warned that removing women from the defense structures will bring serious risks for the future of Syria.

Afrin called for increasing the pressure of public opinion and international institutions on the interim government of Syria to guarantee the participation of women in military structures and emphasized that the development of defense and security laws should not take place without the presence and participation of women.

Referring to the 14-year history of YPJ and the role of these forces in the war against ISIS, he considered the presence of women in the army as a factor for increasing public trust and feeling of security in the society. He also announced the continuation of talks with the Syrian Ministry of Defense and consultations with international parties about the position of the YPJ in the future structure of the country's army.

In the continuation of this meeting, YPJ spokesperson Roxan Mohammad emphasized that these forces are not just a military organization and said: "YPJ is a symbol of the identity and existence of women and has defended all sections of Syrian society over the past years."

He added that the experience and achievements of YPJ spread beyond the borders of Syria and became a model for women in different parts of the world. According to Mohammad, without the active presence of women in defense and political structures, we cannot talk about security, stability and a peaceful future for Syria.

In the end, the spokesperson of YPJ emphasized that women have a different and constructive approach to the concepts of war and peace, and therefore their participation in the army and the legislative process of the new Syria is of particular importance.