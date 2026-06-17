The Kurds want a federal system in Syria

According to Kurdpress, "Ebrahim Boro", a member of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Patriotic Council of Syrian Kurds (ENKS), emphasized in an interview that the Syrian crisis will not be resolved without recognizing the rights of the Kurds and that the most important demand of the Kurds is the establishment of a federal system in this country. He also criticized the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for the lack of practical steps towards Kurdish unity and demanded more serious measures in this regard.

"Ibrahim Baru", a member of the ENKS foreign relations committee, talked about the latest developments in Syria, the future of the Kurdish regions in the north and east of Syria, and the issue of political unity of the Kurds in an interview with Rodav Network.

Referring to the possibility of his return to cities such as Qamishlo and Amoud, the ENKS foreign relations committee member stated that with the change in the political and governmental structure in Syria, the conditions for the return of political activists and Kurdish citizens will be easier.

He added that the current situation in Damascus and other areas of Syria is still complicated and ambiguous, but there are hopes for fundamental changes in the near future. According to him, Syria is no longer the same as before and all parties should prepare themselves to enter a new stage.

Buro also pointed out that the reform of government institutions and the establishment of new structures can provide the basis for a wider return of the Kurds and their more effective political activity.

In another part of his speech, Ibrahim Baru mentioned the postponement of the ENKS congress and said that this congress has been postponed for about a year and a half; A subject that he believes is not suitable for the process of political activity of this council.

He emphasized that ENKS needs reforms in its structure, working methods and even its political figures. According to him, this council should enter the new phase of Syrian developments with a new and more active approach in order to play a more effective role.

Bro went on to emphasize the political rights of the Kurds and stated: "The Kurds want federalism and this is their most legitimate right. Just as other nations have political rights, the Kurds also have the right to have a specific political status and structure.

He also explained about the relations with the Damascus government that no formal negotiations have been held between the parties on the issue of federalism. According to him, the Kurdish representatives have not had a direct meeting with the Syrian president or foreign minister.

Bro, however, emphasized that without reaching a national agreement and guaranteeing the rights of the Kurds, the Syrian crisis will not have a lasting solution.

In another part of the conversation, this Kurdish politician mentioned the efforts of Mazloum Abdi, the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to create unity among the Kurdish currents.

He said that many meetings and conferences have been held in this field in the past years, but many of them did not bring concrete results.

Criticizing the concentration of military, administrative and economic power in the hands of a political current, Baru stated that this situation prevents the formation of a real partnership between different Kurdish forces. He emphasized that in order to achieve real unity, practical measures and a clear and transparent program must be formulated and implemented.