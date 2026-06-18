Ankara's reaction to the European Parliament's report on Türkiye

According to Kordpress, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey reacted by publishing a statement to the European Parliament's 2025 report on Türkiye, which was approved today at the general meeting of this institution.

It is stated in this statement that the said report contains assessments based on baseless claims of anti-Turkey circles and false information and does not match the existing facts.

Ankara also claimed that this report was compiled in the framework of a political agenda and based on the ideological approaches of some members of the European Parliament, and its purpose is to overshadow the current positive atmosphere in relations between Turkey and the European Union at a time when the strategic importance of these relations has increased more than in the past.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey further criticized some parts of the report and emphasized that the approach which, according to this ministry, provides ground for terrorist organizations and opposition movements of Turkey, shows the inability of the European Parliament to provide a strategic perspective on the future of relations between Türkiye and the European Union.

The statement also states that the ongoing judicial processes in Turkey are reflected in a distorted form in the report and that the accusations against Akin Görlek, the Minister of Justice of Turkey, are "baseless" and are categorically rejected by the Turkish government.

Emphasizing the independence of the country's judicial system, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey announced: "Turkey's judiciary, which is one of the main pillars of the country's national sovereignty, is not against the intervention of any international institution, foreign actor or political movement. "Efforts that target judicial processes with political motives and are in conflict with the principle of independence of the judiciary are not acceptable."

At the end of this statement, Ankara asked the European Parliament to adopt a constructive approach based on common interests towards the relations between Turkey and the European Union and to help advance these relations in a positive direction in the face of increasing global challenges.