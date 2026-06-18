Merging Peshmerga and Hashd Shaabi in a joint ministry is not correct

According to Kordpress, Iraq's national security adviser announced that the issue of collecting weapons in the hands of the government is an internal issue within the framework of the organization of Iraq's structure and has nothing to do with external pressure or imposition.

He also denied the rumors about the deployment of Peshmerga forces and Hashd Shaabi in the form of a joint ministry.

Qasim al-Aarji, Iraq's national security advisor, said that the Peshmerga forces, Hashd al-Shaabi and other armed groups will not be integrated into a joint ministry, and that these speculations do not correspond to reality.

He added that the collection of weapons at the disposal of the government will strengthen the country's structure and also strengthen the Shabi mobilization.

Al-Araji also emphasized that the process of collecting weapons and restricting them to official institutions is a national decision and necessity to organize the internal situation of Iraq, and this action is carried out without any order or external pressure.

He pointed out that the implementation of this policy and limiting weapons to the framework of official institutions is in line with public interests and will lead to strengthening the foundations of the government and even strengthening the position of Hashd Shaabi itself.