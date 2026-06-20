Reports of arms shipments to the Kurds are being redacted

Kordpress

Rudaw news channel reported that Donald Trump's special representative, Tom Barak, confirmed in a meeting with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region authorities that "false information" was presented to the American president about the weapons allegedly delivered to the Kurds.

According to Barak, "Washington is reviewing and correcting these reports, and a full and accurate assessment will be presented to Donald Trump."

Barak also asked the authorities of the Kurdistan Region "not to worry" about these reports and assured that this issue will be followed up and resolved by "providing more accurate information and correcting the existing reports".

These statements are made while both the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq and the Kurdish parties opposing Iran have repeatedly denied receiving any weapons.