Ayesha Gokkan was sentenced to 19 years and 6 months in prison

According to Kordpress, the fifth hearing of the case of Ayesha Gok Kan, the former spokesperson of the Free Women's Movement (TJA), was held in the 9th branch of the Diyarbakir Heavy Criminal Court. The case was re-arranged after the Supreme Court of Turkey overturned two previous verdicts against Ayesha Gokkan on the charge of "membership in a terrorist organization". In previous sentences, he was sentenced to 12 years and another time to 7 years and 6 months.

Ayesha Gok Kan participated in the court session through video communication system from Sinjan Women's Prison. His lawyers, Barfin Lotfieh Gokkan, Moharram Shahin and Ozum Worgun were also present in the court. In addition to Gok Kan's family, representatives of a number of women's institutions and organizations also followed the proceedings closely.

During the meeting, the prosecutor's representative, while presenting his final opinion, demanded Gok Kan's conviction on the charge of "membership in a terrorist organization", but at the same time, he also requested his release.

In his defense, which was presented in Kurdish, Gok Kan emphasized that he did not commit any criminal act and was prosecuted only because of his Kurdish identity and his activities in the field of women's rights and the Kurdish community. He said: "If I am being tried for being a Kurd, then the whole community should be tried. Until the identity of a community is recognized, these trials will continue. Every word I utter is considered illegal. "Until the existence of the Kurds is accepted, any activity can be the subject of a court case."

Referring to his activities in the field of women's rights, Gok Kan also stated: "I am being tried for defending the struggle of women and the struggle of the Kurdish people for freedom. I have not done any illegal activities. The cases filed against me by the police are fake and the court is trying me based on these cases."

He described his arrest as "arbitrary" and added: "In Afghanistan, women are imprisoned in their homes, and in Turkey, children are abused in religious institutions. I have fought against this mentality. I have worked for the freedom of women and children. People's conscience is more important to me than any court. I am proud of the fight I have done and I am proud to be a member and active in TJA."

Gok Kan's defense lawyers also objected to the proceedings in their defense. Moharram Şahin, one of the lawyers in the case, said, "You cannot deprive someone of their freedom for years just because of speaking, referring to the several violations of previous rulings by the Supreme Court of Turkey." This case has been violated three times so far, and if another verdict other than acquittal is issued, it will be violated again."

Barfin Lotfieh Gokkan also criticized the proceedings, stating that her client did not enjoy an independent and impartial trial and that many of the claims made against him were based on reports and files prepared by the security forces. He also pointed to the physical condition of his client and said that Ayesha Gok Kan has undergone three surgeries while in prison and is facing serious physical problems.

At the end of the meeting, the court sentenced Ayesha Gok Kan to 12 years and 7 years and 6 months in prison, respectively, in two separate cases related to the charge of "membership in a terrorist organization". Thus, his total sentence reached 19 years and 6 months in prison. The court also sentenced him to remain in prison.