Women protest in several cities of Türkiye against the heavy prison sentence for Ayesha Gokkan

According to Kurdpress, the Free Women's Movement (TJA) reacted to the sentence of 19 years and 6 months in prison issued to Ayesha Gokkan, the former spokesperson of this movement, by holding protest rallies and meetings in different cities of Turkey.

In Diyarbakir (Amad), members of Tigris Women's Platform (DAKAP) protested against this verdict by gathering in front of the city's justice building. In this rally, which was held with the presence of a large number of women, Rochem Wafa Eliakot, the provincial co-chairman of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), read a statement and said: "We do not accept the sentence of 19 years and 6 months in prison against Ayesha Gokkan, a defender of women's rights and an active member of the Free Women's Movement, and we follow this decision with serious concern and protest."

He emphasized that this sentence is not only aimed at Ayesha Gokkan, but is an attack on the years of women's struggle for freedom and equality and added: "We declare our solidarity with Ayesha Gokkan and will continue to protest against the criminalization of the activities of women's rights defenders and the law becoming a tool of pressure."

Ayla Akat Ata, one of the activists of TJA, also pointed out that the prosecution had requested Gokkan's release several times in the past months, and considered the issuing of this sentence as the result of a pre-planned process. "Such a punishment is not given to murderers of women, abusers of children or perpetrators of violence against women, but to a woman activist who has spent her life defending women's rights," he said.

A similar rally was held in the city of Jazeera (Jizareh) in Sarnak province with the presence of political and civil activists. Nowruz Uysal Aslan, a member of the Democratic Party in the Turkish Parliament, said at the event: "Ayesha Gokkan is a symbol of women's will." Today, by issuing this verdict, women fighters who are fighting for freedom and equality are tried to be punished. We support Ayesha Gokkan and all women political prisoners."

In Istanbul, the activists of the free women's movement gathered in Shishaneh square in Beyoglu district. The participants chanted slogans in support of Ayesha Gokkan and demanded her release. "We don't recognize this ruling," said Özgul Saki, a member of the Turkish parliament, referring to his years of working together with Gökçen. Ayesha Gokkan was convicted only because she wanted an equal and free life. "We will continue to fight for his and other prisoners' release."

Sabahat Tunjal, one of the activists of the women's movement, criticized the continuation of judicial policies against political activists and women and said: "On the one hand, there is talk of the peace process, and on the other hand, heavy sentences are issued against women politicians. If peace is to be established, this peace must be realized in free and democratic conditions.

In the city of Mardin, a rally was held at the initiative of the Free Women Movement. Bertan Gunesh Altin, a representative of the Democratic Party in the Parliament, emphasized in this ceremony that the sentence issued against Ayesha Gok Kan is not just a judicial decision, but has a political nature.

Protest rallies in different cities ended with slogans in support of the women's movement and the request for the release of Ayesha Gok Kan and other political prisoners.