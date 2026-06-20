Anti-NATO rally in Adana; Protesters demanded the closure of foreign military bases in Türkiye

According to Kordpress, the "Anti-NATO and Imperialist Wars" coalition in Adana declared its opposition to Turkey's membership in NATO and the presence of foreign military bases in the country by holding a rally in Atatürk Park and marching to Inunu Park.

After the end of the march, the statement of this rally was read by Amina Asmer. In his speech, he reacted to the arrest of 30 activists participating in anti-NATO protests and demanded their immediate release.

Criticizing the capitalist and imperialist system, Esmer said that the cost of the existing economic and political crises is placed on the shoulders of workers, laborers, women and the environment. He added: "The imperialist powers are still taking steps that will lead to the escalation of new wars to re-divide the world and compete for hegemony."

Referring to the 77th anniversary of the founding of NATO, he described this pact as an "anti-revolutionary and anti-socialist alliance" and pointed to the NATO summit scheduled to be held on July 7 and 8, 2026 in Ankara.

Esmer stated: "The leaders of the NATO member states will gather in this meeting to design new policies of war and aggression against the nations, workers and toilers of the world and to negotiate about the redistribution of the world."

He also claimed that the imperialist powers in countries like Libya, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba continue their interventionist and aggressive policies.

Referring to the developments in the Middle East, this political activist said: "In order to suppress the struggles of the oppressed people of the region, especially the Palestinian people, the imperialist powers do not place any limits on their actions. "Reactionary governments in the region are trying to suppress the struggles of the people of Rojava, and at the same time, the Western powers and Israel are trying to confiscate and direct these struggles in line with their goals and policies."

Esmer also criticized Turkey's role in NATO and said: "The Turkish government, which has been an effective member of this alliance since the establishment of NATO, has played a direct role in suppressing popular movements and national liberation movements in the Middle East, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and Africa."

In the end, he emphasized that NATO is not just a foreign issue for Turkey but is considered a part of the country's internal structure. He asked the workers, toilers and all protestors, inspired by the protest movements of the 1960s in Turkey, to come to the streets and fight against NATO and warmongering policies.